UPDATE 1-Oracle to buy privately held Skire

July 19 Software maker Oracle Corp said
it would buy privately held Skire Inc, which makes software that
helps companies plan and execute projects, for an undisclosed
amount.
Skire is Oracle's fifth acquisition this year. The company
bought Taleo Corp, a maker of Web-based software for recruiting
employees, for $1.9 billion earlier this year.
Menlo Park, California-based Skire, which was founded in
2000, will help its customers deliver projects on time and
budget, improving efficiency and cutting costs, Oracle said.
The deal is expected to close in the second half of 2012,
after which Skire products will be added to Oracle's project
portfolio management offering for large companies.
Skire's customers include Anheuser Busch Inbev SA,
ConocoPhillips Co, Boise Inc, DTE Energy Co
and Xcel Energy Inc.
Oracle reported strong quarterly results last month as sales
of new software licenses jumped, while rival IBM raised
its full-year profit target on Wednesday reflecting its ability
to manage costs as global technology spending sputters.