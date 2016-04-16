UPDATE 1-Oracle, Google fail to settle Android lawsuit before retrial

(Adds remarks by judge, background on dispute)
By Dan Levine
SAN FRANCISCO, April 15 Oracle Corp and
Alphabet's Google unit failed to settle a long running
copyright lawsuit over the Android operating system ahead of a
retrial scheduled for May, according to a court docket.
The case involves how much copyright protection should
extend to the Java programming language, which Google used to
design Android. Oracle is seeking billions in royalties for
Google's use of some of the Java language, while Google argues
it should be able to use Java without paying a fee.
At trial in San Francisco federal court in 2012, the jury
deadlocked on Google's fair use defense. Both companies
participated in a court-ordered settlement conference on Friday
before a U.S. magistrate in San Jose, California, in an attempt
to stave off retrial next month.
Google Chief Executive Sundar Pichai and Oracle CEO Safra
Catz both attended, but talks were unsuccessful, U.S. Magistrate
Judge Paul Grewal wrote in a brief statement.
"After an earlier run at settling this case failed, the
court observed that some cases just need to be tried," Grewal
wrote. "This case apparently needs to be tried twice."
Representatives for both companies could not immediately be
reached for comment.
