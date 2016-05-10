UPDATE 2-Google, Oracle compete for innovation label in Android retrial

(Adds Eric Schmidt testimony)
By Dan Levine
SAN FRANCISCO May 10 Oracle Corp and Google
faced off on Tuesday in a $9 billion copyright retrial, with
Oracle accusing Google of stealing programming to become the
world's leading smartphone player and Google saying it acted
legally as a true innovator.
Oracle claims Google's Android smartphone operating
system violated its copyright on parts of the Java programming
language, while Alphabet Inc's Google says it should
be able to use Java without paying a fee under the fair-use
provision of copyright law.
The dispute previously went to trial in 2012, but a jury
deadlocked. If the new jury in San Francisco federal court rules
against Google on fair use, then it will consider Oracle's $9
billion damages request.
The case has been closely watched by software developers who
fear an Oracle victory could spur more software copyright
lawsuits. However, investors see little risk for Google because
the company could afford to pay a one-off fine, and the
possibility of an injunction that would force Google to pay
ongoing royalties to Oracle appears remote.
In court on Tuesday, Google Executive Chairman Eric Schmidt
testified that he always believed Google could freely use Java
because Schmidt personally unveiled the programming language in
1995 when he was a top executive at Sun Microsystems, which
invented it. Oracle subsequently acquired Sun.
Oracle argues that Google improperly used Java to quickly
deliver an Android smartphone to market. Under cross
examination, Schmidt acknowledged that he had been on Apple's
board and felt "strategic pressure" from the iPhone in 2007.
Under U.S. copyright law, "fair use" allows limited use of
material without acquiring permission from the rights holder for
purposes such as research.
Oracle attorney Peter Bicks said about 100,000 Android
smartphones will have been activated by the time he finished his
hour-long opening statement. That translated into $42 billion in
revenue, he said, and all those phones contained Oracle's
property.
Google's defense cannot cover what they did with Java, Bicks
said, calling it the "fair-use excuse."
Google attorney Robert Van Nest said fair use allows a
company to use copyrighted material to make money, so long as
the company adds something innovative. Google's talented
engineers were responsible for developing Android, not a tiny
portion of Java owned by Oracle, he said.
"They want all the credit for Android's success, and
apparently billions of dollars in damages, but the evidence
isn't going to support that," Van Nest said in opening
statements.
(Reporting by Dan Levine; Editing by Andrew Hay and Alan
Crosby)