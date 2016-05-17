Oracle co-CEO says Google caused Oracle revenue to plummet

| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO May 17 Longtime customers
dramatically reduced the amount of licensing revenue they paid
to use Oracle products after Google stole its copyrighted
software to enter the smartphone market, Oracle's co-chief
executive Safra Catz told jurors on Tuesday.
In a trial at San Francisco federal court, Oracle Corp
has claimed Google's Android smartphone operating
system violated its copyright on parts of Java, a development
platform. Alphabet Inc's Google unit said it should be
able to use Java without paying a fee under the fair-use
provision of copyright law.
Oracle acquired Sun in 2010 and sued Google after
negotiations over its use of Java broke down. The jury was
deadlocked in a trial in 2012, and if the current jury rules
against Google on fair use, then it would consider Oracle's
request for $9 billion in damages.
The case has been closely watched by software developers who
fear an Oracle victory could spur more software copyright
lawsuits.
In court on Tuesday, Catz said the decision by Google to
distribute Android for free to phone manufacturers like Samsung
undercut traditional licensing revenue those manufacturers paid
for Java.
"It had a very negative impact," Catz said.
Samsung, for instance, reduced payments from about $40
million to about $1 million, Catz said.
Amazon had traditionally used Java to develop its Kindle
reader, Catz said, but switched to Android for the Fire. When
Amazon was developing a new reader, the Paperwhite, Catz said
Oracle was forced to offer a 97.5 percent discount to entice
Amazon to use Java.
Google has attempted to portray itself as a true innovator
and claims Oracle only turned to the courts because it could not
succeed in the market. Under questioning from a Google attorney,
Catz acknowledged that Oracle had considered developing its own
phone but did not pursue the project.
Jurors viewed an internal Oracle memo on its phone project,
which concluded that Oracle had "very limited internal expertise
to make smart decisions."
Oracle has argued that Google violated basic moral
principles by using elements of Java without a license. During
her testimony, Catz said she encountered Google general counsel
Kent Walker at a bat mitzvah in 2012.
According to Catz, Walker approached her and said: "You know
Safra, Google is a really special company and the old rules
don't apply to us."
"And I immediately said: thou shalt not steal, it's an oldie
but it's a goodie," Catz said.
(Reporting by Dan Levine; Editing by Andrew Hay)