U.S. jury sides with Alphabet's Google in Android trial

SAN FRANCISCO May 26 A U.S. jury handed Alphabet's Google a major victory on Thursday in a long-running copyright lawsuit against Oracle Corp, saying the law allowed Google's use of Oracle's software to create its Android smartphone operating system.

The jury upheld claims by Google that its use of Oracle's Java development platform was protected under the fair-use provision of copyright law, bringing trial to a close without Oracle winning any damages. (Reporting by Jim Christie; Editing by Andrew Hay)