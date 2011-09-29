Oracle says Autonomy tried to sell itself to co

Sept 28 Oracle Corp ORCL.O said British
software maker Autonomy's AUTN.L chief executive Mike Lynch
made a sales pitch to shop his company in April, which was
rebuffed as the price was too high.
Oracle appeared to take exception to comments attributed to
Lynch, who reportedly denied Oracle had ever been approached.
In a statement released late on Wednesday, the company said
"we still have his PowerPoint slides" referring to Lynch's
sales pitch presentation to sell the company to Oracle in
April.
Autonomy, however, agreed to be acquired by Hewlett-Packard
(HPQ.N) for $11.7 billion last month, triggering a spate of
events which eventually led to the replacement of HP's chief
executive Leo Apotheker. [ID:nS1E78L111]
Oracle CEO Larry Ellison, who has often aimed jibes at
Hewlett-Packard Co, said during the company's last quarterly
earnings call: "Autonomy was shopped to us. We looked at the
price and thought it was absurdly high. We had no interest in
making the Autonomy acquisition."
The outspoken billionaire CEO has criticized HP frequently
since the firing of former CEO Mark Hurd in August 2010.
Ellison hired his friend for the post of Oracle co-President
shortly after.
(Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bangalore; Editing by
Bernard Orr)