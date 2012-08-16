版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 8月 17日 星期五 01:42 BJT

Oracle to pay $2 million to resolve foreign bribery case

WASHINGTON Aug 16 The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday charged Oracle Corp of violating an anti-foreign bribery law by secretly moving money off the company's books and using that money to make unauthorized payments to fake vendors in India.

Oracle neither admitted nor denied the allegations, but agreed to pay $2 million to settle the case, the SEC said.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐