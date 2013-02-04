版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 2月 4日 星期一 21:02 BJT

BRIEF-Oracle down 1.4 pct in premarket trading

NEW YORK Feb 4 Oracle Corp : * Shares fall 1.4 percent in premarket trading, to buy Acme Packet Inc

