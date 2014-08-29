BRIEF-Oracle must face new trial with SAP, provided it rejects new damages award

Aug 29 * U.S. appeals court upholds judgment as matter of law for SAP Ag in

dispute with Oracle Corp -- court ruling * 9th U.S. circuit court of appeals upholds sap's motion for new trial that is

conditioned on oracle's rejection of lowered damages amount * 9th circuit upholds ruling that Oracle cannot pursue hypothetical-license

damages at a second trial * 9th circuit says lower court erred in setting $272 million as the damages

amount that Oracle proved * 9th circuit says lower court must offer Oracle a choice of $356.7 million of

damages, or else face a second trial