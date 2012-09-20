版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 21日 星期五 05:45 BJT

BRIEF-Oracle sees Q2 new software and subscription revenue up 5 to 15 pct

Sept 20 Oracle Corp : * Says sees Q2 non-GAAP new software and subscription revenue up 5 to 15

percent * Says sees Q2 hardware product revenue down 8 percent to down 18 percent

