UPDATE 6-Oracle's Ellison steps aside, co-CEOs Catz and Hurd take over

(Adds background on Catz and Hurd)
By Noel Randewich and Bill Rigby
SAN FRANCISCO/SEATTLE, Sept 18 Larry Ellison,
co-founder and leader of Oracle Corp for 37 years,
stepped aside as chief executive officer on Thursday, to be
replaced by co-CEOs Safra Catz and Mark Hurd, raising questions
about a job-sharing arrangement that has had a fraught record
elsewhere.
Ellison and the two new co-CEOs each stressed that nothing
would change under the new management structure, with Ellison
staying on as executive chairman and chief technology officer.
But Oracle shares fell 2 percent to $40.70 in after-hours
trading after it reported the management shake-up and that
profit had fallen below Wall Street's average forecast, hurt by
weak hardware sales.
The move immediately attracted criticism from management
experts.
"In almost all cases, these co-CEO configurations are a
jerry-rigged solution to a political problem," said Jeffrey
Sonnenfeld, a professor at Yale School of Management.
The move comes earlier than expected by many investors, and
appears designed to address concerns about the company's
direction under Ellison, 70, who co-founded the database company
that became Oracle in 1977 and has been Oracle's only CEO.
"While there was some speculation Larry could step down, the
timing is a bit of a head scratcher and the Street will have
many questions," said Daniel Ives, an analyst at FBR Capital
Markets. "Investors have a mixed view of Safra and especially
Hurd as co-CEOs given the missteps we have seen from the company
over the past few years."
On a conference call with analysts, Ellison said: "I'm going
to continue doing what I've been doing over the last several
years. They're going to continue what they've been doing over
the last several years," referring to Hurd, 57, and Catz, 52.
"Mark and Safra have done a spectacular job and I think they
deserve the recognition of their new titles."
Catz and Hurd echoed that mantra on the call.
"I want to make sure we are very, very clear. There will
actually be no changes," said Catz. "No changes whatsoever."
For his part, Hurd stressed that Oracle was not
hierarchical. "We're pretty flat in terms of the way we run the
place, and we want to keep it that way," he told the conference
call.
The creation of two CEO roles, which has largely been
unsuccessful when tried at other companies, raises questions of
how Catz and Hurd, both strong personalities, will work together
at the top.
"Co-CEO structures are typically not ideal," said Bill
Kreher, an analyst at Edward Jones. "They're both very
independent thinkers who have strong wills. At times they won't
agree. But they have worked closely together, and with Ellison.
We don't see the day-to-day changing."
The two have very different histories. Catz, trained in
finance and law, was a Wall Street banker from 1986 until she
joined Oracle in 1999, and has been a central figure in Oracle's
many acquisitions.
Sales-oriented Hurd spent 25 years at computer and ATM
pioneer NCR Corp before joining Hewlett-Packard, where he was
CEO from 2005 until 2010, when he resigned in the wake of sexual
harassment claims by a female contractor. HP concluded that its
harassment policy had not been violated but that Hurd had made
inaccurate expense claims concealing entertainment for the
contractor. He was courted by Ellison and joined Oracle later
that year.
STEPPING BACK, BUT STILL PRESENT
Under the new arrangement, manufacturing, finance and legal
functions at Oracle will continue to report to Catz, while sales
and service units will continue to report to Hurd. Software and
hardware engineering will continue to report to Ellison.
The major difference is that Catz and Hurd will now report
to Oracle's board, rather than to Ellison himself, although
Ellison is now executive chairman of that board.
Ellison will keep working full time, Oracle said in a
statement. His step back from the top job mirrors Bill Gates at
Microsoft, who stepped down as chairman of the software giant
earlier this year but remains a board member and adviser to new
CEO Satya Nadella.
Ellison has recently been edging back from his role as the
face of Oracle. Last year, he skipped a quarterly conference
call to be out on the water to watch his Oracle Team USA compete
in sailing's America's Cup, and he also skipped his widely
followed keynote speech at Oracle's OpenWorld conference as the
regatta got down to its nail-biting final races.
But he promised to appear on the company's quarterly
earnings calls with analysts. "You'll have to wait a little
while longer before you get me off the calls," he told analysts
on Thursday. "I apologize to everyone for that."
Marc Benioff, CEO of Oracle competitor Salesforce.com,
commented on Twitter that Ellison will remain in power.
"There always has been, & always will be, one CEO at
Oracle," Benioff tweeted in reaction to the news.
RAGS TO RICHES
Raised in a rough Chicago neighborhood, Ellison built Oracle
into one of Silicon Valley's most successful technology
companies, whose databases have become the technology backbones
of the world's largest corporations.
Ellison took the company public in 1986, the same year as
Microsoft, with revenue of $55 million. This fiscal year
revenues are expected to top $40 billion.
Through dozens of acquisitions, Ellison widened Oracle's
portfolio of business software to include tools for customer
service, human resources and business intelligence, investing
tens of billions of dollars to acquire PeopleSoft, Siebel
Systems and other tech companies.
But in recent years, Ellison has stumbled. Investors widely
criticized his $7.4 billion acquisition of Sun Microsystems in
2010 after sales of Sun servers and other equipment fell after
the deal.
Ellison famously mocked cloud computing as "complete
gibberish" in a 2008 tirade after a Wall Street analyst asked
him to comment on the new phenomenon, a broad term referring to
the delivery of computer services via the Internet from remote
data centers.
Since his remarks, cloud computing has become a driving
force in enterprise software and Oracle is struggling to build
out its own cloud offerings to catch up with smaller rivals.
Ellison, who battled big rivals IBM and SAP
for most of his tenure, appeared to change his tune
this year, when he called Amazon.com and Salesforce.com
the company's most immediate threat.
(Reporting by Bill Rigby and Noel Randewich; Additional
reporting by Alexei Oreskovic, Deepa Seetharaman and Sarah
McBride in San Francisco, Supantha Mukherjee in Bangalore;
Editing by Dan Grebler and Ken Wills)