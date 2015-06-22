Oracle extends cloud offerings, looks to compete with Amazon.com

June 22 Oracle Corp founder and
Executive Chairman Larry Ellison said his database company is
expanding its cloud-computing offerings, bringing Oracle into
more direct competition with Amazon.com Inc.
"We're prepared to compete with Amazon.com on price," said
Ellison in a webcast presentation on Monday, after announcing
that Oracle would offer online storage and capability for
customers to run their applications entirely in Oracle's cloud.
The expansion is a major new step for Oracle, which is
shifting its traditional database and customer relationship
management businesses to the cloud. "This is a really big deal,"
said Ellison, who stepped aside in 2014 as chief executive of
the company.
Amazon Web Services is the market leader in providing cloud
computing capability to customers, followed by Microsoft Corp's
Azure service and International Business Machines Corp
.
(Reporting by Bill Rigby; Edfiting by Steve Orlofsky)