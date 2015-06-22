UPDATE 1-Oracle extends cloud offerings, looks to compete with Amazon.com

(Adds Ellison comment, cloud revenue figures, paragraphs 5-8)
June 22 Orcle Corp founder and
Executive Chairman Larry Ellison said his database company is
expanding its cloud-computing offerings, bringing Oracle into
more direct competition with Amazon.com Inc.
"We're prepared to compete with Amazon.com on price," said
Ellison in a webcast presentation on Monday, after announcing
that Oracle would offer online storage and capability for
customers to run their applications entirely in Oracle's cloud.
The expansion is a major new step for Oracle, which is
shifting its traditional database and customer relationship
management businesses to the cloud.
"This is a really big deal," said Ellison, who stepped aside
in 2014 as chief executive of the company.
Amazon Web Services is the market leader in providing cloud
computing capability to customers, followed by Microsoft Corp's
Azure service and International Business Machines Corp
.
Oracle, which calls its cloud offering the Oracle Cloud
Platform, will provide a cost-effective alternative to Amazon,
said Ellison.
"Our new archive storage service goes head-to-head with
Amazon Glacier and it's one-tenth their price," said Ellison.
Amazon did not immediately return a request for comment.
Oracle's cloud business is growing quickly, running at a
rate of about $2.3 billion a year in revenue, based on last
quarter's figures.
By comparison, Amazon and Microsoft get about $6.3 billion
each in cloud revenue per year.
(Reporting by Bill Rigby; Editing by Steve Orlofsky and David
Gregorio)