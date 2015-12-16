版本:
2015年 12月 17日

Oracle revenue falls 6.3 pct

Dec 16 Business software maker Oracle Corp reported a 6.3 percent fall in quarterly revenue, hurt by a strong dollar and weak sales of traditional software licenses.

Net income fell to $2.2 billion, or 51 cents per share, in the second quarter ended Nov. 30, from $2.5 billion, or 56 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell to $8.99 billion from $9.60 billion. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

