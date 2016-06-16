UPDATE 3-Oracle's cloud strength boosts quarterly revenue

* 4th-qtr total revenue $10.59 bln vs est. $10.47 bln
* 4th-qtr cloud revenue up 49 pct
* Shares rise 3.8 pct after market
(Adds details from conference call, guidance)
June 16 Business software maker Oracle Corp
reported a higher-than-expected quarterly revenue as
sales in its cloud business surged due to more customers.
Shares of the Redwood City, California-based company rose as
much as 3.8 percent to $40.10 in extended trading on Thursday.
Like its rivals such as SAP SE, IBM Corp
and Microsoft Corp, Oracle has focused on moving its
business towards the cloud-computing model, essentially
providing services remotely via data centers rather than selling
installed software.
Total revenue from the company's cloud-computing software
and platform service rose 49.1 percent to $859 million in the
fourth quarter ended May 31. It contributed 8 percent of
Oracle's total revenue during the quarter.
Oracle expects the business to grow more than 65 percent in
fiscal 2017, higher than the 52 percent growth it saw in 2016,
co-Chief Executive Safra Catz said on a conference call.
The company also expects first quarter adjusted profit of
56-60 cents per share and revenue to grow between 2-5 percent in
constant currency, Catz said.
The company added more than 1,600 new cloud software as a
service (SaaS) customers and more than 2,000 new platform as a
service (PaaS) customers in Q4, Oracle Chief Executive Mark Hurd
said.
Oracle executives were bullish about its cloud prospects,
and Safra Catz said the company was a "force to be reckoned with
in the cloud".
Oracle Chairman Larry Ellison also said he expects the
"hyper-growth" experienced by the company's cloud business in
2016 will continue for the next few years.
The 39-year old company, a late entrant into the cloud
market, recently acquired cloud companies Textura and Opower.
However, Oracle has come under considerable pressure from
nimbler companies in the industry such as Salesforce.com Inc
, whose chief executive Marc Benioff has constantly taken
potshots at the company.
The company's total revenue fell 1 percent to $10.59
billion, beating analysts' average estimate of $10.47 billion,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Oracle's net income rose to $2.81 billion, or 66 cents per
share, in the quarter ended May 31, from $2.76 billion, or 62
cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, it earned 81 cents per share, meeting
average analysts' estimate.
Up to Thursday's close, Oracle's stock had risen 5.8 percent
this year.
(Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak
Dasgupta)