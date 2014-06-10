Oracle's Ellison debuts technology for faster databases

BRIEF-Sunoco Logistics Partners and Energy Transfer Partners announce completion of merger
* Sunoco Logistics Partners and Energy Transfer Partners announce successful completion of merger
REDWOOD CITY, California, June 10 Oracle Corp Chief Executive Larry Ellison on Tuesday launched "in-memory" technology for speeding up data analysis in a bid to beef up demand for his company's software products.
The in-memory features, which Oracle has been talking about for months, allow for faster database queries and transactions as companies collect, store and analyze growing amounts of information across the Internet.
The technology will go on sale in July as an add-on to Oracle's existing databases, Ellison said at an event at the company's headquarters.
"It's the ability to run most of your data, all the data you frequently access, in memory and access that data basically instantaneously," Ellison said.
With rivals like SAP offering their own products that rely on memory chips, instead of slower hard drives, as much as possible for heavy number-crunching, Oracle's new offering is seen as a must-have addition to its software lineup.
"It's another whistle and bell that Ellison and Oracle can talk up to the customer base," said FBR analyst Daniel Ives. "It's all about heavy-duty analytics, queries, big data. That's what customers are focused on."
For decades, Oracle has been seen as the gold standard for database technology, but it is under attack from smaller, aggressive companies like Salesforce.com and Workday offering competitive software and Internet-based products at prices that often undercut Oracle. (Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Leslie Adler)
* Sunoco Logistics Partners and Energy Transfer Partners announce successful completion of merger
BRUSSELS, April 28 EU antitrust regulators scrapped on Friday an investigation into Faurecia, Germany's Eberspaecher Group and TenneCo of the United States, three years after raiding the auto suppliers and others on suspicion of anti-competitive practices.
NEW YORK, April 28 Pacific Investment Management Co on Friday liquidated its RAE Worldwide Fundamental Advantage PLUS Fund, a global-neutral fund which had reached more than $4 billion in assets under management in 2014, according to the Newport Beach, Calif's website.