Oracle's Ellison: expect Fusion take-up to quicken

SAN FRANCISCO Oct 2 Oracle Corp CEO Larry Ellison expects strong take-up for its Internet-based "Fusion" software, a product suite crucial to its efforts to catch up with rivals like Salesforce.com Inc in the fast-growing market.

The hundreds of current Fusion software customers should expand to thousands by next year, Ellison told industry executives and reporters at its annual customer-focused conference in San Francisco.

The business software corporation, which gets most of its revenue selling software that companies install in their own data centers, is trying to gain a foothold in the business of software services via the Internet. It has incorporated social monitoring and data mining services - both hot new areas of growth - in its cloud apps.