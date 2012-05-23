UPDATE 2-Jury deals blow to Oracle in case vs. Google

* Google did not infringe on Oracle's patents
* Decision puts Oracle's damages hunt on hold
By Dan Levine
SAN FRANCISCO, May 23 Google Inc's
Android mobile platform has not infringed Oracle Corp's
patents, a California jury decided, putting an indefinite hold
on Oracle's quest for damages in a legal fight between the two
Silicon Valley giants over smartphone technology.
The verdict was delivered on Wednesday in a San Francisco
federal court. The same jury could not unanimously agree on the
copyright allegations earlier in the case, though the jury
foreman told reporters on Wednesday that the final vote on a key
copyright issue heavily favored Google.
Oracle sued Google in August 2010, saying Android - the
world's most used mobile software - infringed on its
intellectual property rights to the Java programming language.
Google says it does not violate Oracle's patents and that Oracle
cannot copyright certain parts of Java, an "open-source" or
publicly available software language.
Oracle spokeswoman Deborah Hellinger on Wednesday said the
company would continue to defend and uphold Java's unique
functionality.
Attorneys for Oracle looked grim after the verdict. Google
lawyers smiled and shook hands, and Google attorney Robert Van
Nest said they were grateful for the jury's verdict.
The jury found earlier that Oracle had proven copyright
infringement for parts of Java. But the jury could not
unanimously agree on whether Google could fairly use that
material.
Without a finding against Google on the fair use question,
Oracle cannot recover damages on the bulk of its copyright
claims. And U.S. District Judge William Alsup has not yet
decided on several legal issues that could determine how a
potential retrial on copyright would unfold, if at all.
Jury foreman Greg Thompson, 52, said that at times he was
the only holdout for Oracle on that fair use copyright question.
When the jury finally declared itself deadlocked, the final vote
count was 9-3 in favor of Google, Thompson said.
According to Thompson, a retirement plan specialist, one of
the other jurors used a food analogy to describe Oracle's
evidence.
"He said he was waiting for the steak, and all he got was
the parsley," Thompson said.
All the other jurors filed past reporters outside the
courtroom and declined to comment.
While Oracle is seeking about $1 billion in copyright
damages, the patent damages in play were much lower. Before
trial, Google offered to pay Oracle roughly $2.8 million in
damages on the two patents remaining in the case, covering the
period through 2011, according to a filing made jointly by the
companies.
For future damages, Google proposed paying Oracle 0.5
percent of Android revenue on one patent until it expires this
December and 0.015 percent on a second patent until it expires
in April 2018. Oracle rejected the settlement offer.
During trial, Judge Alsup revealed that Android generated
roughly $97.7 million in revenue during the first quarter of
2010.
Shares in Oracle closed 1.2 percent higher at $26.68. Google
stock was up 1.4 percent at $609.46.
The case in U.S. District Court, Northern District of
California, is Oracle America, Inc v. Google Inc, 10-3561.