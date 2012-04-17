Oracle pondered buying RIM, Palm in phone move-CEO

SAN FRANCISCO, April 17 Oracle Corp
Chief Executive Larry Ellison said the software maker had
considered building its own smartphone to compete with Apple Inc
and Google Inc, but decided it was a "bad
idea" after a weeks-long cost and market analysis.
As part of that exhaustive internal analysis, he said,
Oracle had pondered at one point buying Blackberry-maker
Research in Motion Ltd and Palm -- a smartphone maker
scooped up by Hewlett Packard Co.
On the second day of a legal battle between Oracle and
Google over Java patents used in Android mobile software,
Ellison added that Oracle felt it lacked in-house expertise on
smartphones and hence considered acquisitions. But it ultimately
decided to abandon the idea.