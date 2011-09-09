Oracle, Google CEOs ordered to mediation

BRIEF-TMX Group reports $3.65 bln of total financings for January
* Total financings raised in January 2017 of $3.65 billion versus $5.12 billion in December 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 9 Larry Ellison and Larry Page, the chief executives of Oracle Corp ORCL.O and Google Inc (GOOG.O), must attend mediation in a potential billion dollar patent case between the two companies, according to a court filing.
Oracle sued Google last year, claiming the Web search company's Android mobile operating technology infringes Oracle's Java patents.
Oracle acquired the Java programming language through its purchase of Sun Microsystems in January 2010.
In an order on Friday, U.S. Magistrate Judge Paul Grewal ordered both Ellison and Page to attend a settlement conference on September 19. A trial is currently scheduled for October.
The case in U.S. District Court, Northern District of California, is Oracle America, Inc v. Google Inc, 10-3561. (Reporting by Dan Levine; editing by Andre Grenon)
Feb 8 Time Warner Inc reported higher-than-expected fourth-quarter results, largely due to box office hits such as the "Harry Potter" spinoff "Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them."
NEW YORK, Feb 8 The dollar fell on Wednesday after two days of gains, pressured by the decline in U.S. Treasury yields as investors have priced out a March rate hike by the Federal Reserve amid uncertainty about President Donald Trump's economic policies.