Oracle, Google CEOs ordered to mediation

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 9 Larry Ellison and Larry Page, the chief executives of Oracle Corp ORCL.O and Google Inc (GOOG.O), must attend mediation in a potential billion dollar patent case between the two companies, according to a court filing.

Oracle sued Google last year, claiming the Web search company's Android mobile operating technology infringes Oracle's Java patents.

Oracle acquired the Java programming language through its purchase of Sun Microsystems in January 2010.

In an order on Friday, U.S. Magistrate Judge Paul Grewal ordered both Ellison and Page to attend a settlement conference on September 19. A trial is currently scheduled for October.

The case in U.S. District Court, Northern District of California, is Oracle America, Inc v. Google Inc, 10-3561. (Reporting by Dan Levine; editing by Andre Grenon)