Oracle trial v. Google likely to be postponed-judge

Oct 5 A high stakes patent trial between Oracle ORCL.O and Google (GOOG.O) will "likely be postponed" beyond its currently scheduled Oct. 31 start date, a U.S. judge said in a court filing.

Oracle sued Google last year, alleging the Web search leader's Android mobile operating technology infringes Oracle's Java patents.

In addition to those patent claims, Oracle also leveled copyright infringement claims against Google. Oracle acquired the Java programming language through its purchase of Sun Microsystems in 2010.

In a notice on Wednesday, U.S. District Judge William Alsup said the trial will likely be postponed, due to an unrelated criminal trial scheduled to take place at the same time. Alsup stopped short of formally vacating the Oct. 31 trial date, but called it "unlikely."

Google has argued that the entire case should be put on hold pending reexaminations of Oracle's patents by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. Oracle says the case should move forward.

The case in U.S. District Court, Northern District of California, is Oracle America, Inc v. Google Inc, No. 10-3561. (Reporting by Dan Levine; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)