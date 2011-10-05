Oracle trial v. Google likely to be postponed-judge

Oct 5 A high stakes patent trial between Oracle
ORCL.O and Google (GOOG.O) will "likely be postponed" beyond
its currently scheduled Oct. 31 start date, a U.S. judge said
in a court filing.
Oracle sued Google last year, alleging the Web search
leader's Android mobile operating technology infringes Oracle's
Java patents.
In addition to those patent claims, Oracle also leveled
copyright infringement claims against Google. Oracle acquired
the Java programming language through its purchase of Sun
Microsystems in 2010.
In a notice on Wednesday, U.S. District Judge William Alsup
said the trial will likely be postponed, due to an unrelated
criminal trial scheduled to take place at the same time. Alsup
stopped short of formally vacating the Oct. 31 trial date, but
called it "unlikely."
Google has argued that the entire case should be put on
hold pending reexaminations of Oracle's patents by the U.S.
Patent and Trademark Office. Oracle says the case should move
forward.
The case in U.S. District Court, Northern District of
California, is Oracle America, Inc v. Google Inc, No. 10-3561.
(Reporting by Dan Levine; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)