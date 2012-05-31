Oracle can't copyright parts of Java-court ruling

SAN FRANCISCO May 31 A U.S. judge rejected
Oracle Corp's contention that parts of the Java
programming language can be copyrighted, dealing a further blow
to Oracle as it seeks damages against Google over
intellectual property rights.
The ruling on Thursday came from U.S. District Judge William
Alsup, who presided over a recent trial between the two
companies in San Francisco. Oracle alleged Google's Android
mobile platform of violating its intellectual property rights,
but Oracle was unable to win the roughly $1 billion in damages
it had sought.