URGENT-Appeals court sides with Oracle in copyright suit vs. Google

SAN FRANCISCO May 9 A U.S. appeals court on
Friday ruled that Oracle Corp is entitled to copyright
protection over certain parts of the Java programming language
in a high profile lawsuit against Google Inc.
The issue, decided by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the
Federal Circuit in Washington, is being closely watched by
software developers in Silicon Valley.
Google's Android operating system is the world's
best-selling smartphone platform. Oracle sued Google in 2010,
claiming that Google had improperly incorporated parts of Java
into Android.
A San Francisco federal judge had decided that Oracle could
not claim copyright protection on parts of Java, but on Friday a
three judge Federal Circuit panel reversed that ruling.
(Reporting by Dan Levine; Editing by Nick Zieminski)