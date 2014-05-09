UPDATE 3-Oracle wins copyright ruling against Google over Android

* Oracle lawsuit says Google Android violates copyright
* Appeals court ruling: Java can be copyrighted
* Case has been closely watched in Silicon Valley
(Adds Google statement, comments by legal experts)
By Dan Levine and Diane Bartz
SAN FRANCISCO/WASHINGTON, May 9 Oracle Corp
won a legal victory against Google Inc on
Friday as a U.S. appeals court decided Oracle could copyright
parts of the Java programming language, which Google used to
design its Android smartphone operating system.
The case, decided by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the
Federal Circuit in Washington, is being closely watched in
Silicon Valley. A high-profile 2012 trial featured testimony
from Oracle's chief executive, Larry Ellison, and Google CEO
Larry Page, and the legal issues go to the heart of how tech
companies protect their most valuable intellectual property.
Google's Android operating system is the world's
best-selling smartphone platform. Oracle sued Google in 2010,
claiming that Google had improperly incorporated parts of Java
into Android. Oracle is seeking roughly $1 billion on its
copyright claims.
A San Francisco federal judge had decided that Oracle could
not claim copyright protection on parts of Java, but on Friday
the three-judge Federal Circuit panel reversed that ruling.
"We conclude that a set of commands to instruct a computer
to carry out desired operations may contain expression that is
eligible for copyright protection," Federal Circuit Judge
Kathleen O'Malley wrote.
Pamela Samuelson, a professor at University of California,
Berkeley, School of Law who wrote a brief supporting Google in
the case, said the Federal Circuit's decision means software
companies now face uncertainty in determining how to write
interoperable computer programs that do not violate copyright.
"What we have is a decision that will definitely shake up
the software industry," said Samuelson.
But Oracle attorney E. Joshua Rosenkranz said the law has
always been clear on these issues. "There's nothing at all
astounding in what the Federal Circuit did," he said.
NOT THE END OF LEGAL DISPUTE
The case examined whether computer language that connects
programs - known as application programming interfaces, or APIs
- can be copyrighted. At trial in San Francisco, Oracle said
Google's Android trampled on its rights to the structure of 37
Java APIs.
U.S. District Judge William Alsup ruled that the Java APIs
replicated by Google were not subject to copyright protection
and were free for all to use. The Federal Circuit disagreed on
Friday, ruled for Oracle and instructed the lower court to
reinstate a jury's finding of infringement as to 37 Java API
packages.
"We find that the district court failed to distinguish
between the threshold question of what is copyrightable - which
presents a low bar - and the scope of conduct that constitutes
infringing activity," O'Malley wrote.
The unanimous Federal Circuit panel ordered further
proceedings before Alsup to decide whether Google's actions were
protected under fair use.
Programmers could still craft interoperable programs if the
opinion stands, but lawyers will have to be more involved in
signing off on what is permissible, said Eric Goldman, a
professor at Santa Clara University School of Law.
"That's really expensive and lawyers are not going to give
yes or no answers, and that's going to be stressful for
everybody," Goldman said.
Google had argued that software should only be allowed to be
patented, not copyrighted. However, O'Malley wrote that the
Federal Circuit is bound to respect copyright protection for
software, "until either the Supreme Court or Congress tells us
otherwise."
Oracle General Counsel Dorian Daley called the decision a
"win" for an industry "that relies on copyright protection to
fuel innovation." Google said it set a "damaging precedent for
computer science and software development" and was considering
its options.
The case in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal
Circuit is Oracle America Inc vs. Google Inc, 13-1021.
(Editing by Nick Zieminski and Matthew Lewis)