Oracle patent claims vs. Google sent to jury

| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO May 15 A California jury began
another round of deliberations on Tuesday in a high profile
trial over allegations that Google's Android mobile platform
violates Oracle's intellectual property rights.
The jury has already wrestled with Oracle's copyright claims
against Google and delivered a partial verdict last week. Now,
jurors are mulling Oracle's patent claims, but the potential
patent damages appear far less than what is involved in the
copyright allegations.
Oracle sued Google in August 2010, saying Android infringes
on its intellectual property rights to the Java programming
language. Google says it does not violate Oracle's patents and
that Oracle cannot copyright certain parts of Java, an
"open-source," or publicly available, software language.
The trial in San Francisco federal court has been divided
into three phases: copyright liability, patent claims, and
damages.
In court on Tuesday, attorneys for both companies made their
closing arguments on patents. Oracle attorney Michael Jacobs
said it does not matter that Oracle's patents only cover certain
small parts of Android.
"You don't avoid infringement because Android is big,"
Jacobs said, adding that Google's conduct was reckless.
Google attorney Robert Van Nest said the company designed
Android from scratch, and that there is no evidence Google
encountered the patented technology until Oracle threatened
litigation.
"There's not a single document, not an email," Van Nest
said.
While Oracle is seeking roughly $1 billion in copyright
damages, the patent damages in play are much lower. Before
trial, Google offered to pay Oracle roughly $2.8 million in
damages on the two patents remaining in the case, covering the
period through 2011, according to a filing made jointly by the
companies.
For future damages, Google proposed paying Oracle 0.5 percent
of Android revenue on one patent until it expires this December
and 0.015 percent on a second patent until it expires in April
2018. Oracle rejected the settlement offer.
During trial, U.S. District Judge William Alsup revealed
that Android generated roughly $97.7 million in revenue during
the first quarter of 2010.
The jury found last week that Oracle had proven copyright
infringement for parts of Java. But the jury could not
unanimously agree on whether Google could fairly use that
material.
Without a finding against Google on that fair use question,
Oracle cannot recover damages on the bulk of its copyright
claims. Alsup has not yet decided on several legal questions
that could determine how a potential retrial would unfold.
The case in U.S. District Court, Northern District of
California, is Oracle America, Inc v. Google Inc, 10-3561.