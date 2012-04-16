Jury selection starts in Oracle vs. Google trial

PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 1
March 1 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SAN FRANCISCO, April 16 Jury selection in a high-stakes dispute over smartphone technology kicked off on Monday morning, in which Oracle Corp accuses Google Inc's Android operating system of violating Oracle's patent and copyright for the Java programming language.
The trial is expected to last eight weeks in a San Francisco federal court.
March 1 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* 2-yr Treasury yields at 2017 high on March hike expectation
Feb 28 A federal judge in New Jersey has dismissed a long-running lawsuit accusing Hartford Financial Services Group Inc's investment management unit of overcharging investors in six mutual funds, following a rare trial.