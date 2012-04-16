版本:
Jury selection starts in Oracle vs. Google trial

SAN FRANCISCO, April 16 Jury selection in a high-stakes dispute over smartphone technology kicked off on Monday morning, in which Oracle Corp accuses Google Inc's Android operating system of violating Oracle's patent and copyright for the Java programming language.

The trial is expected to last eight weeks in a San Francisco federal court.

