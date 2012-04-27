Greed may be good, but it doesn't matter to judge

| SAN FRANCISCO, April 27
SAN FRANCISCO, April 27 Greed does not matter
when it comes to the legal battle of two Silicon Valley icons, a
federal judge told jurors who are hearing the lawsuit Oracle
filed against Google.
"There has been a suggestion made that greed is at work
here," U.S. District Judge William Alsup said on Friday. "That
doesn't matter."
His remarks served as a caution to the seven women and five
men who are expected to begin their deliberations on Oracle's
copyright claims next week.
Oracle is suing Google in federal court claiming the search
engine giant violated its intellectual property rights to the
Java programming language and is seeking roughly $1 billion in
copyright damages.
The judge explained that the motives of both sides in
pre-trial negotiations are irrelevant to their verdict.
Oracle contends that some of the platform Google's Android
runs on, Java, violates its intellectual property. Google says
it does not violate Oracle's patents and that Oracle cannot
copyright certain parts of Java, an "open-source," or publicly
available, software language.
Attorneys for Google have suggested that Oracle only filed a
lawsuit after it decided it would not try to develop a
smartphone of its own. But Oracle's final witness, its president
and chief financial officer disputed that idea.
"That couldn't be further from the truth," Safra Catz
testified.
The trial, expected to last at least eight weeks, has been
divided into three phases: copyright liability, patent claims,
and damages.
The case in U.S. District Court, Northern District of
California, is Oracle America, Inc v. Google Inc, 10-3561.