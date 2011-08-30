UPDATE 1-Oracle brings new claims against HP in Itanium case

* HP concealed facts during Hurd talks -- Oracle filing
SAN FRANCISCO Aug 30 Oracle Corp ORCL.O
accused Hewlett-Packard Co (HPQ.N) of fraud for concealing
facts during negotiations between the two companies, according
to a court filing.
The cross complaint filed by Oracle against HP on Tuesday
is the latest salvo in ongoing litigation over the Itanium
platform.
Oracle decided in March to discontinue its support for
Itanium, a heavy-duty computing microprocessor, saying Intel
Corp (INTC.O) made it clear the chip was nearing the end of its
life and the company's focus was on its x86 microprocessor.
HP has dubbed Oracle's decision "anti-customer" behavior.
The company sued Oracle in a California state court in June.
The litigation has been part of a deteriorating
relationship between the two companies. Oracle hired former HP
chief executive Mark Hurd last year after Hurd left HP amid
questions about his relationship with a female contractor.
HP filed a trade secrets lawsuit against Hurd related to
the Oracle hire, which was soon settled.
In the filing on Tuesday, Oracle claims HP fraudulently
induced Oracle to enter into the Hurd settlement.
HP concealed the fact it was about to hire Leo Apotheker as
its chief executive and Ray Lane as its chairman, Oracle's
filing says.
Apotheker and Oracle CEO Larry Ellison have long been
rivals from the time Apotheker headed European software maker
SAP AG (SAPG.DE). HP Chairman Ray Lane and Ellison had a
troubled relationship from the time Lane was fired from Oracle
in 2000, according to the filing.
"Given the well-documented animosity between Oracle and
Messrs. Apotheker and Lane, HP knew that Oracle would not have
signed the Hurd Agreement had it known of HP's imminent plans,"
the filing says.
HP spokeswoman Mylene Mangalindan said HP is resolved to
enforcing Oracle's commitments to HP and to their shared
customers.
"Rather than focusing on what is right for our joint
customers, Oracle is relying on invented excuses to cover up
its blatant disregard for its legal obligations," Mangalindan
said in an email.
Other claims asserted by Oracle against HP include
defamation and intentional interference with contractual
relations. Oracle seeks rescission of the Hurd agreement,
general and punitive damages and other remedies.
The case in the Superior Court of the State of California,
County of Santa Clara is Hewlett-Packard Company v. Oracle
Corporation, No. 11CV203163.
(Reporting by Dan Levine; editing by Tim Dobbyn and Andre
Grenon)