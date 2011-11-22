HP prods EU antitrust authorities against Oracle

* HP and Oracle in litigation over Itanium chip
* HP seeks European antitrust investigation-hearing
* California trial scheduled for April 2, 2012-judge
By Dan Levine
SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov 22 Hewlett-Packard
(HPQ.N) is trying to enlist European antitrust authorities to
investigate whether Oracle ORCL.O improperly leveraged its
strength in software to freeze HP out of certain parts of the
hardware market, attorneys for both companies said in court.
The disclosure came on Tuesday in a state court hearing in
San Jose, California, the latest in a bitter dispute between
the companies over Oracle's decision to cease supporting Intel
Corp's (INTC.O) Itanium microprocessor.
"They are going literally around the world to every
antitrust jurisdiction, trying to say we're trying to put them
out of business," Oracle attorney Daniel Wall said of HP.
HP attorney Robert Cooper said the European issues are
separate from its U.S. lawsuit.
"They turn on whether Oracle is abusing its position of
power on software to drive us out of the hardware business,"
Cooper said.
The status of any potential European inquiry is unclear.
"HP is pursuing all avenues to enforce Oracle's commitments
to HP and our shared customers," HP spokesman Michael Thacker
said on Tuesday.
An Oracle spokeswoman declined to comment.
Oracle decided in March to discontinue its support for
Itanium, a heavy-duty computing microprocessor, saying Intel
made it clear the chip was nearing the end of its life and the
company's focus was on its x86 microprocessor.
HP has dubbed Oracle's decision "anti-customer" behavior,
saying in court papers that it was part of a bid to force HP
customers to purchase servers from Sun Microsystems, which had
been bought by Oracle.
HP sued Oracle in a California state court in June.
Oracle, meanwhile, has accused HP of fraud on the market,
saying the only reason Intel continues to invest in Itanium is
because HP secretly contracted with Intel to do so.
An Intel spokesman declined to comment on the case.
The litigation has been part of a deteriorating
relationship between the two companies. Also on Tuesday, the
Delaware Supreme Court ruled that HP did not have to turn over
an internal report that led to the departure of former chief
executive Mark Hurd last year. [ID:nN1E7AL1AY]
Hurd joined Oracle as president soon after.
In court on Tuesday, Santa Clara Superior Court Judge James
Kleinberg pressed each side to enter settlement discussions.
Kleinberg noted the recent management changes at HP, with
Meg Whitman taking over as chief executive after former CEO Leo
Apotheker's exit. Apotheker had a toxic relationship with
Oracle CEO Larry Ellison, and it was under Apotheker's
leadership that HP sued Oracle over the Itanium decision.
"My global question is, what does each side want at the end
of the day out of this case?" Kleinberg asked.
But attorneys for both sides expressed pessimism about
settlement. Oracle attorney Wall said Oracle had strong
counterclaims against HP for alleged fraud on the market
surrounding Itanium.
"We are going to take that case to trial," Wall said.
HP's Cooper reiterated that support for Itanium is "mission
critical" to the company.
Itanium is a "very important product to HP," Cooper said.
Kleinberg set a trial date of April 2, 2012, but still
ordered each side to exchange names of potential settlement
mediators.
The case in the Superior Court of the State of California,
County of Santa Clara is Hewlett-Packard Company v. Oracle
Corporation, No. 11-CV-203163.
(Reporting by Dan Levine; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)