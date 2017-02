SAN FRANCISCO, June 18 ORACLE SEES FISCAL Q1 NEW SOFTWARE LICENSE REVENUE FLAT TO UP 10 PERCENT FROM YEAR AGO ORACLE SEES FISCAL Q1 HARDWARE SALES DOWN 17 PERCENT TO DOWN 7 PERCENT FROM YEAR AGO ORACLE SEES FISCAL Q1 PROFIT, EXCLUDING ITEMS AT 51 CENTS TO 55 CENTS ORACLE CEO SAYS EXPECTS EXADATA BUSINESS TO "APPROXIMATELY DOUBLE" IN CURRENT YEAR