Oracle sees Q3 non-GAAP EPS at 64 to 68 cents

BOSTON Dec 18 Oracle Corp, the world's No. 3 software maker, said it expects to report non-GAAP earnings per share of 64 cents to 68 cents in its fiscal third quarter.

Oracle forecast that third-quarter new software sales and cloud subscriptions sales will rise 3 percent to 13 percent from a year earlier.

The company said its sees third-quarter hardware products sales flat to down 10 percent from a year ago.

Chief Executive Larry Ellison said he expects hardware systems revenue to start growing from the fiscal fourth quarter.

Oracle President Mark Hurd said that Oracle is gaining share against SAP in Europe.

