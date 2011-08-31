U.S. probes Oracle on African deals - WSJ

Aug 31 U.S. authorities are investigating
whether business software maker Oracle Corp's deals in
Africa violated federal anti-bribery laws, the Wall Street
Journal reported, citing sources familiar with the matter.
Agents in the Federal Bureau of Investigation's (FBI)
Washington field office and fraud prosecutors in the Justice
Department's Criminal Division are handling a criminal
investigation, which has been underway for at least a year, the
Journal reported.
Attorneys at the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC)
are also investigating for possible civil violations, sources
told the newspaper.
The authorities are investigating the Redwood Shores,
California-based company's software sales in Western and Central
African countries, the report said.
The agencies are also examining whether Oracle employees or
agents acting on the company's behalf made improper payments in
Africa to secure sales of database and applications software,
people familiar with the matter told the Journal.
The Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, which was passed in 1977,
prohibits U.S. companies and their employees from offering or
paying bribes to foreign government officials or employees of
state-owned companies.
A spokeswoman for Oracle declined to comment to the Journal.
FBI's Washington field office, the Justice Department's
Criminal Division, the SEC and Oracle were not immediately
available for comment to Reuters outside regular U.S. business
hours.
(Reporting by Soham Chatterjee in Bangalore; Editing by Erica
Billingham)