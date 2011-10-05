UPDATE 1-Oracle poised to expand cloud offerings

* Company mum on details ahead of speech by CEO

* CEO Larry Ellison to speak late Wednesday

BOSTON Oct 5 Oracle Corp ORCL.O is preparing to expand its offerings in cloud computing, one of the fastest-growing areas of the technology sector, the company said on Wednesday ahead of a speech by Chief Executive Larry Ellison.

The company released a short statement saying that Executive Vice President Thomas Kurian would provide a "technical deep dive" on the offerings to media and analysts following Ellison's speech to customers at the technology giant's annual users conference.

Oracle, which offers a wide variety of software and hardware used in corporate data centers, has lagged behind rivals including Salesforce.com Inc (CRM.N), Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) and Google Inc (GOOG.O) in offering cloud computing services to its customers.

Two company officials declined to describe the new offerings. (Reporting by Jim Finkle; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)