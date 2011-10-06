UPDATE 2-Oracle's Ellison embraces cloud - finally

* Oracle to offer cloud-based software, security, database
SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 5 Technology giant Oracle
Corp ORCL.O has developed an ambitious array of cloud
computing services in a bid to catch up with Amazon.com Inc and
Salesforce.com Inc (CRM.N), two leaders in the field.
The offerings were unveiled by an enthusiastic Oracle Chief
Executive Larry Ellison, a contrast to his attitude at an
investor meeting several years ago when he mocked cloud
computing as a financial analyst asked him what his strategy
was for expanding into that area.
The new offerings include software for managing tasks such
as sales and human resources, a database, security technology
and a platform for writing Web applications with Oracle's
widely used Java software.
Oracle Chief Executive Larry Ellison said that programs and
data that Oracle hosts on its cloud can easily be moved to a
customer's own data center or Amazon's rival cloud.
He added that the "Oracle Public Cloud" would not be
compatible with web-based offerings from rival Salesforce.com,
which runs on proprietary standards that are not compatible
with other networks.
"It's like the roach (motel) - you fly into the
(Salesforce) cloud and you never get out," he said.
