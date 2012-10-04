Oracle's CFO says no acquisitions needed to compete in cloud

| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Oct 4 Oracle Corp has
all the pieces it needs to compete in cloud computing but is
always interested in looking at compelling M&A opportunities,
Chief Financial Officer Safra Catz told investors.
Speaking at Oracle's annual investor day on Thursday, Catz
said Oracle is now a one-stop shop for companies moving to cloud
computing, while rivals like Amazon.com and
Salesforce.com each offer some but not all of the
necessary components.
Echoing comments by Oracle co-founder and Chief Executive
Officer Larry Ellison to CNBC earlier this week, Catz said
Oracle has no need for any big acquisitions, but left the door
open.
"You know us, I'm a personal shopper for our CEO. When we
find something that's really compelling that we think we can
make a lot of money for all of you with, we're going to buy it,"
she said.
"We don't feel pressed to buy anything. We've got all the
most incredible parts right now," she added.
Oracle was slow to embrace cloud computing, which is a broad
term referring to the delivery of computer services via the
Internet from remote data centers.
But Oracle is now rushing to promote its own offerings in
the rapidly growing area and has also acquired several firms
selling Internet-based software as its corporate customers
embraced younger cloud rivals including Salesforce, Amazon.com
and Google Inc.