Oracle continues to add social media muscle with Involver deal

SAN FRANCISCO, July 10 Oracle Corp said
Tuesday it had acquired social marketing firm Involver, notching
the third deal in as many months in a red-hot area for
enterprise software makers.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
San Francisco-based Involver, founded in 2007, provides
tools for developers to create advertising campaigns on social
media networks such as Facebook.
"Companies are looking to harness the full potential of
social media to increase brand loyalty, connect with potential
customers and anticipate buyers' needs," Oracle said in a
statement.
Oracle, the world's No. 3 enterprise software provider, has
aggressively fleshed out its social media capabilities in recent
months, beginning in May with a deal for Vitrue, a social media
engagement service. The following month, Oracle acquired
Collective Intellect, a social media analytics company.
Even though Facebook's troubled IPO in May cast some doubt
over consumer social media, deals in the enterprise sector have
continued at a scorching pace.
Salesforce.com Inc snapped up social media
advertising firm Buddy Media in a $689 million tie-up in June,
while Microsoft Corp acquired workplace collaboration
software maker Yammer for $1.2 billion in July.