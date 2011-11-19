HP, Intel plotted to keep Itanium alive: Oracle

Nov 18 Oracle Corp ORCL.O accused
Hewlett-Packard C (HPQ.N) of "secretly" contracting with Intel
Corp (INTC.O) to keep Intel's Itanium microprocessor from being
phased out, according to a court filing from Oracle in its
long-running legal battle with HP over the Itanium platform.
According to Oracle's filing, HP and Intel forged a
"contractual commitment" to keep Itanium going through the next
two generations of microprocessors, despite HP's previous
statements that Intel's decision to keep investing in Itanium
was its own.
"HP has secretly contracted with Intel to keep churning out
Itaniums so that HP can maintain the appearance that a dead
microprocessor is alive," Oracle wrote. "The whole thing is a
remake of Weekend at Bernie's."
HP spokesman Michael Thacker called the filing "nothing
more than a desperate delay tactic designed to extend the
paralyzing uncertainty in the marketplace created when Oracle
announced in March 2011 - in clear break of contract - that it
would no longer support HP's Itanium platform."
Intel declined to comment.
It's the latest salvo in a bitter lawsuit and countersuit
between the two companies. In March, Oracle decided to
discontinue its support for Itanium, a heavy-duty computing
microprocessor, saying that Intel made it clear that the chip
was nearing the end of its life and that Intel was shifting its
focus to its x86 microprocessor.
HP called Oracle's decision "anti-customer," and sued
Oracle in California state court in June.
In August, Oracle hit back with a countersuit against HP,
accusing the company of concealing facts during its negotiation
over the Itanium platform. Among the facts that HP is accused
of concealing it was about to hire Leo Apotheker as its chief
executive and Ray Lane as its chairman, according to the suit.
Other claims asserted by Oracle against HP include
defamation and intentional interference with contractual
relations.
The case in the Superior Court of the State of California,
County of Santa Clara is Hewlett-Packard Company v. Oracle
Corporation, No. 11CV203163.
(Reporting by Jessica Dye, editing by Bernard Orr)