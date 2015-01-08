Oracle's Kurian promoted to president, will lead software

NEW YORK Jan 8 Oracle Corp has
promoted executive Thomas Kurian to the role of president,
overseeing the tech company's software development, according to
an internal memo seen by Reuters.
The elevation of Kurian comes almost four months after Larry
Ellison, longtime chief executive officer of Oracle, took on the
role of executive chairman, handing the CEO title to his
lieutenants Safra Catz and Mark Hurd.
Forty-seven year old Kurian, who joined Oracle in 1996, was
previously executive vice president in charge of product
development. An Oracle spokeswoman declined comment.
(Reporting by Nadia Damouni; Writing by Bill Rigby; Editing by
Grant McCool)