UPDATE 1-Oracle's cloud business takes lead in Latin America

(Adds details of Latin America outlook, executives' comments)
By Brad Haynes
SAO PAULO, June 28 Oracle Corp is
selling more cloud-based business software than traditional
licensed products in Latin America, executives said on Tuesday,
underscoring how remote computing has spurred demand from
smaller businesses in new markets.
Chief Executive Officer Mark Hurd said the cloud business,
which stores enterprise software and data on remote servers,
lets Oracle sell to clients without the budget for hardware or
qualified staff, which can be tough to find in emerging markets.
Although Oracle's cloud business contributed just 8 percent
of total revenue in the latest quarter, the segment's 49 percent
growth from a year earlier helped to offset sales declines in
its on-premise licensing business.
"One of the benefits of cloud is that you can now offer
capabilities to a much broader set of customers," Hurd said at
an event in São Paulo.
"We become the IT staff; we become the data center," Hurd
said. "So you'll see that we made a whole bunch of investments
in Latin America, in Brazil, to move downmarket at the same time
as we continue to call up the biggest customers in the country."
Oracle expects to gain "a ton of market share" in Brazil,
Hurd said, adding that hiring has become easier during the
current downturn. The company built its first Latin American
data center in Brazil last year and has since made about 400
hires, expanding staff by more than 30 percent in a year.
Luiz Meisler, Oracle's most senior executive in Latin
America, said the company had "thousands" of cloud clients in
the region and aimed to have more than 5,000 this time next
year.
Small and mid-sized companies make up about 80 percent of
the region's customers and 20 percent of revenue, he said.
(Reporting by Brad Haynes; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)