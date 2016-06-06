Oracle whistleblower suit raises questions over cloud accounting

| SAN FRANCISCO, June 6
SAN FRANCISCO, June 6 A whistleblower lawsuit
filed against Oracle Corp over its accounting practices
underscores the pressures established computer companies face to
show that they are growing in the fast-moving business known as
the cloud.
The lawsuit, filed on Wednesday in U.S. District Court in
San Francisco by former Oracle senior finance manager Svetlana
Blackburn, also revives longstanding questions about proper
accounting when software and computer services are bought on a
subscription basis rather than as a single package, analysts
said.
Those questions are becoming more urgent as companies
including Oracle, IBM, Microsoft and SAP
race to transform their businesses for an era in which
customers no longer own and operate their own information
technology systems and instead lease computing services and
software from cloud vendors using vast data centers.
Blackburn's lawsuit accuses Oracle management of pushing her
to "fit square data into round holes" to make Oracle's cloud
services' results look better. She alleges that her bosses
instructed her to add millions of dollars of accruals for
expected business "with no concrete or foreseeable billing to
support the numbers."
"We are confident that all our cloud accounting is proper
and correct," an Oracle spokeswoman said on Thursday, adding
that Blackburn worked at Oracle for less than a year and was
terminated for poor performance.
Blackburn does not use the word "fraud" in her lawsuit, and
analysts say outright fraud is unlikely.
Nevertheless, the situation poses risks, said Pat Walravens,
an analyst at JMP Securities, partly because Oracle's sales
force has been offered big incentives to book cloud deals. An
Oracle spokeswoman did not immediately respond to a request for
comment about the incentives.
Oracle shares fell almost 4 percent the day after the
lawsuit was made public.
Accounting for cloud software "can get very complex and
requires judgment calls and estimates which a third party might
disagree with upon further review," Walravens added.
Because cloud software is growing fast while traditional
software sales slow, companies have an incentive to play up
their prowess in the cloud.
In quarterly reporting, many companies have begun to break
out some measure of cloud revenue, including Oracle, SAP,
Microsoft and Amazon.
Accountants and analysts say that classifying software sales
as cloud or traditional remains something of an art.
"There's some subjectivity in 'is it cloud, is it
traditional software?," said Steve Biskie, an auditor and
co-founder of compliance consultancy High Water Advisors.
Like others, he said the most nebulous part of cloud
accounting concerns situations where the customer buys a product
that can be used partly in the cloud, and partly on its own
hardware.
U.S accounting rules state that in cases when use is mixed,
companies should allocate the revenue between traditional, or
licensed software; and cloud, or hosted software.
"Determining the fair value of the software license and
hosting service may require the use of estimates," the rules
say. "Management should consider all relevant information, such
as information from the negotiation process with the vendor, in
estimating the fair value of the license."
There lies the gray area, says Enterprise Strategy Group
analyst Dan Conde, and the point on which the Oracle lawsuit
might hinge.
"They can't tell how much I use my own hardware," he said.
"Am I a casual user, or writing a lot on a computer? It then
requires some guesswork there."
Software accounting issues have dogged companies for years,
particularly subscription-software businesses. Three years ago,
the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission investigated IBM
over how it reports its cloud-computing revenue, an
investigation that ended in 2014 with no enforcement action.
Five years ago, Bernstein analyst Mark Moerdler took
cloud-software company Salesforce.com Inc to task for
financial practices such as how it accounts for sales
commissions.
An SEC inquiry over a similar issue, which ultimately led to
the company restating its 2002 and 2003 results, contributed to
a delay in Salesforce.com's 2004 initial public offering.
In 2006, software maker Computer Associates had to
restate past financial results after an internal audit found
issues concerning stock options and how the company booked some
subscription revenue.
Its former chief executive, Sanjay Kumar, pleaded guilty to
securities fraud in 2006 and was sentenced to 12 years in jail.
(Reporting by Sarah McBride; Editing by Jonathan Weber and Bill
Rigby)