EU regulators to decide on Oracle, Micros deal by Aug. 29

BRUSSELS, July 25 European Union antitrust
regulators will decide by Aug. 29 whether to clear world No. 2
software maker Oracle Corp's $5.3 billion bid for
Micros Systems, the European Commission said on Friday.
The deal, Oracle's biggest in five years, is in line with
Oracle's strategy to boost its fast-expanding cloud business.
Micros makes point-of-sale hardware and software for restaurants
and hotels.
The Commission can now either clear the deal unconditionally
or demand concessions to resolve competition issues.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Robin Emmott)