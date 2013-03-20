UPDATE 1-Oracle's new software sales fall, stock slumps

SAN FRANCISCO, March 20 Oracle Corp on
Wednesday posted a 2 percent drop in new software sales and
Internet-based software subscriptions to $2.3 billion in its
fiscal third quarter, missing its own forecasts and sending its
shares sharply lower.
The world's No. 3 software maker had forecast a 3 to 13
percent jump in new software license and cloud subscription
revenue. Investors scrutinize new software sales because they
generate high-margin, long-term maintenance contracts and are an
important barometer of future profit.
The company's shares fell more than 6 percent in after-hours
trading.
Some investors have worried that governments and
corporations around the globe would postpone spending on
technology projects because of uncertainty over the economy,
particularly in Europe.
Oracle will offer its current-quarter projections and
comments on performance in a teleconference with analysts later
on Wednesday.
Overall, Oracle's revenue dipped 1 percent to $9 billion,
missing the $9.382 billion analysts had expected on average
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
GAAP net profit was unchanged at $2.5 billion. GAAP earnings
per share were 52 cents, up 6 percent from the year-ago period.
Its adjusted earnings per share were 65 cents, shy of 66 cents
expected by analysts.
Shares in the software company dived more than 6 percent to
$33.45 after hours, from a close of $35.765 on Nasdaq.