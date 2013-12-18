UPDATE 3-Oracle's quarterly results top Wall Street expectations

By Noel Randewich
SAN FRANCISCO Dec 18 Oracle Corp gave
a quarterly report on Wednesday that created cautious hope of
recovery in the software maker's growth.
The No. 2 software maker has been hurt by weak global IT
spending and a move by some of its customers to less expensive
software offered by rivals. But the company posted
fiscal-second-quarter results that exceeded expectations, while
its outlook for third-quarter earnings was in line with Wall
Street estimates.
The four-decade-old company missed analysts' estimates for
revenue in the three quarters prior to Wednesday's report.
"Given what we've been seeing in the last year I would call
this a relief. Expectations were pretty negative going in," said
FBR analyst Daniel Ives. "All the ingredients or the recipes for
success are out there, in terms of a ramped-up sales force and
cloud business, and the key now is execution on their strategy."
Smaller, aggressive companies like Salesforce.com
and Workday have been offering competitive software and
Internet-based products at prices that often undercut Oracle,
whose strategy is to integrate software with its own high-end,
expensive hardware for greater efficiency.
In response, Oracle has been rolling out its own cloud-based
products while President Mark Hurd has hired new sales people
and created sales teams aimed at going after specific cloud
competitors.
"That's all they think about every day, is competing against
every Workday prospect," CEO Larry Ellison said on a conference
call with analysts. "We have another team of people that compete
against Salesforce."
With Oracle's stock up about 4 percent year to date compared
to a 27 percent increase in the S&P 500, a majority of
shareholders have expressed disapproval of Ellison's pay
package, which critics say is too generous.
Next year may be tough for companies selling IT equipment to
governments and companies.
Global spending on servers, storage and enterprise networks
is likely to grow 4 percent next year, after increasing just 1
percent in 2013, according to market research firm IDC.
Oracle plans to compete aggressively against rivals offering
cloud-based technology infrastructure services, like Amazon.com
and Rackspace, Ellison said.
"We're going to be cost competitive and price competitive at
the infrastructure level while being highly differentiated at
both the platform level and the application level," he said.
Chief Financial Officer Safra Catz said that current-quarter
revenue would grow between 3 percent and 7 percent in constant
dollars, equivalent to between $9.2 billion and $9.6 billion.
She said she expects current quarter EPS between 68 cents and 72
cents.
Analysts expected revenue of $9.351 billion and EPS of 70
cents for the current quarter, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
For the second quarter, Oracle said overall revenue rose 2
percent to $9.3 billion. That was above the $9.2 billion
analysts had expected on average.
Net income fell to $2.6 billion, down 1 percent. GAP EPS
rose 5 percent to 56 cents.
On an adjusted basis, Oracle earned 69 cents per share.
Analysts expected second-quarter adjusted earnings per share of
67 cents.
The company reported a 1 percent decrease in new software
sales and Internet-based software subscriptions for the quarter.
Investors scrutinize new software sales because they
generate high-margin, long-term maintenance contracts and are an
important indicator of future profit.
For the current quarter, new software and sales and
subscriptions will grow between 2 percent and 12 percent, Catz
said.
Revenue from Oracle's hardware systems products, which it
acquired through the $5.6 billion purchase of Sun Microsystems
in 2010, fell 3 percent to $714 million in the second quarter.
Oracle's hardware revenue has fallen since it bought Sun,
with Ellison saying much of that decline is due to phasing out
older low-margin systems in favor Oracle's premium hardware.
For the current quarter, hardware product revenue will be in
a range between down 1 percent and up 9 percent, the company
said.
Shares of Oracle were up 0.9 percent in after-hours trade at
$34.11. They closed up 2.88 percent at $34.60.