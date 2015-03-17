Oracle revenue flat, hurt by strong dollar

March 17 Oracle Corp reported flat revenue for its fiscal third-quarter on Tuesday, held back by the recent rise in the U.S. dollar.

The business software and database company reported sales of $9.3 billion, the same as the quarter a year ago.

Wall Street had expected $9.46 billion, on average, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Oracle shares fell 0.5 percent in after-hours trading to $42.68. (Reporting by Bill Rigby; Editing by Diane Craft)