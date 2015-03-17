Oracle revenue flat, hurt by strong dollar

BRIEF-Questerre announces offering of common shares
* Questerre energy - offering of up to 3 million class "A" common shares at $0.49 per common share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 17 Oracle Corp reported flat revenue for its fiscal third-quarter on Tuesday, held back by the recent rise in the U.S. dollar.
The business software and database company reported sales of $9.3 billion, the same as the quarter a year ago.
Wall Street had expected $9.46 billion, on average, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Oracle shares fell 0.5 percent in after-hours trading to $42.68. (Reporting by Bill Rigby; Editing by Diane Craft)
Jan 23 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 31 points at 7,168 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. * The UK blue chip index slipped 0.14 percent to close at 7198.44 points on Friday, posting its biggest weekly loss since before Donald Trump won the U.S presidential election in November, as investors grew cautious before his inauguration. * BOVIS/BERKELEY: Bovis Homes Group Plc investor Schroder Investment Management has written to Berkeley Group Holdi
* Xiaomi Vice President Hugo Barra on a Facebook post - Says he's leaving the company