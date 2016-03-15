Oracle revenue falls 3.4 pct

PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Jan 19
Jan 19 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
March 15 Oracle Corp posted a 3.4 percent fall in quarterly revenue, hurt by a stronger dollar and weak sales of its traditional database software products.
Net income fell to $2.14 billion, or 50 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Feb. 29, from $2.50 billion, or 56 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue fell to $9.01 billion from $9.33 billion. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
Jan 19 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
WASHINGTON, Jan 18 U.S. President-elect Donald Trump will name former Georgia Governor Sonny Perdue as his nominee for secretary of agriculture on Thursday, a senior transition official said on Wednesday.
* Farmers Capital Bank Corporation announces fourth quarter earnings