Oracle revenue falls on strong dollar, weak packaged software sales

Sept 16 Oracle Corp's quarterly sales
fell a bigger-than-expected 1.7 percent, hurt by a strong dollar
and as the rapid shift by customers to lower-margin cloud-based
software failed to make up for waning sales of traditional
packaged software.
The company's revenue declined to $8.45 billion in the first
quarter ended Aug. 31 from $8.60 billion a year earlier.
Analysts on average were expecting revenue of $8.53 billion,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Oracle's net income fell to $1.75 billion, or 40 cents per
share, from $2.18 billion, or 48 cents per share.
