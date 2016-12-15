Oracle's Q2 revenue rises less than expected

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 15 Oracle Corp reported a smaller-than-expected 0.8 percent rise in quarterly adjusted revenue as the business software maker's sales from countries outside the United States were weighed down by a stronger dollar.
The company's total adjusted revenue inched up to $9.07 billion in the second quarter ended Nov. 30 from about $9 billion a year earlier.
Analysts on average were expecting revenue of $9.12 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Oracle's net income fell to $2.03 billion, or 48 cents per share, from $2.20 billion, or 51 cents per share.
The company's shares were down 2 percent in extended trading. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.