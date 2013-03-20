版本:
BRIEF-Oracle CFO says many deals pushed out during Q3 have already closed

SAN FRANCISCO, March 20 Oracle Corp : * CFO says many deals pushed out during Q3 have already closed * CFO sees Q4 revenue between down 1 percent and up 4 percent * CFO says sees Q4 new software and subscription revenue up between 1 percent

and 11 percent * CFO sees Q4 hardware product revenue down between 12 percent and 22 percent

in constant dollars

