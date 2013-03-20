BRIEF-Oracle CFO says many deals pushed out during Q3 have already closed

CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures gain as oil prices recover
April 6 Stock futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada's main stock index on Thursday as oil prices recovered from losses triggered by record high U.S. crude inventories.
SAN FRANCISCO, March 20 Oracle Corp : * CFO says many deals pushed out during Q3 have already closed * CFO sees Q4 revenue between down 1 percent and up 4 percent * CFO says sees Q4 new software and subscription revenue up between 1 percent
and 11 percent * CFO sees Q4 hardware product revenue down between 12 percent and 22 percent
in constant dollars
April 6 Stock futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada's main stock index on Thursday as oil prices recovered from losses triggered by record high U.S. crude inventories.
* Novo Resources announces upsize of previously announced private placement to c$12 million
* Fibrogen, Inc. announces pricing of follow-on offering of common stock