Software moguls Ellison and Benioff end feud, jump into deal

SAN FRANCISCO, June 27 Oracle Corp
Chief Executive Larry Ellison and Salesforce.com head
Marc Benioff publicly ended one of Silicon Valley's most bitter
feuds on Thursday as they talked up a major alliance aimed at
selling more Internet-based software.
In a conference call with analysts and reporters to outline
their new agreement, Ellison and Benioff repeatedly thanked each
other and complemented the success of each other's company,
which in the past they had criticized.
"By doing joint development and using each other's
technologies, we are going to ensure our applications work
perfectly together when first implemented, absolutely
seamlessly, and continue to work when we upgrade to each and
every release," Benioff said.
Ellison said he was committed to work with Salesforce.com.
"Salesforce is a big company now. Companies expect us to
work together professionally toward the benefit of those
customers," Ellison said.