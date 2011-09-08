UPDATE 1-SAP says reaches plea deal in Oracle criminal case

OAKLAND, Calif., Sept 8 SAP AG (SAPG.DE) said
it pleaded guilty to unspecified charges in a criminal case
involving unauthorized access to computers maintained by
software rival Oracle Corp ORCL.O.
U.S. Department of Justice prosecutors on Thursday charged
SAP's defunct TomorrowNow Inc unit with 11 counts of
unauthorized access to an Oracle computer, and one count of
criminal copyright infringement, according to a court filing.
"We have been working with the DOJ and we have reached an
agreement to resolve the matter. With the agreement we now look
forward to what we think is a fair and final resolution of the
matter," SAP spokesman Jim Dever said by phone.
He declined to give details of the plea agreement.
The charges are the latest in a long-running legal
controversy involving SAP and Oracle. Last year a civil jury
awarded Oracle $1.3 billion over accusations that SAP
subsidiary TomorrowNow wrongfully downloaded millions of Oracle
files.
A judge has since reduced that award to $272 million.
A Justice Department representative had no comment on the
criminal charges.
